New Zealand labels China as ‘complex intelligence concern’ in annual threat report

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, New Zealand's Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) labeled China as a "complex intelligence concern" in its annual threat report, highlighting the country's activities as a significant source of foreign interference. The report pointed out that while multiple nations were engaged in "malicious activity" within New Zealand, China's efforts were described as particularly intricate and deceptive. Beijing was specifically accused of employing front organizations to infiltrate local groups and manipulate public opinion by promoting views aligned with the Chinese rather than representing diverse community perspectives.



The NZSIS report provided an example of this manipulation, noting that a Chinese-language community news outlet echoed Beijing’s official narratives. The report emphasized that these front organizations often masquerade as community-based entities, but their true affiliations, directions, and funding sources are concealed. This portrayal of Chinese activities reflects a more assertive stance by New Zealand's recently elected center-right government, which is realigning its foreign policy to favor traditional Western allies.



This shift in foreign policy follows years of expanding economic ties with China, New Zealand's largest trading partner. The report's timing is also notable as it follows Wellington's March announcement attributing a 2021 cyberattack, which compromised sensitive government systems, to a Chinese state-sponsored group. China has since denied these hacking allegations and accused New Zealand of being influenced by Washington.



In addition to China's activities, the NZSIS report underscored New Zealand's geographical and strategic vulnerabilities in the Pacific region, which make it susceptible to external influences. The report mentioned Russia’s likely surveillance of public statements and social media in New Zealand, and highlighted an instance where an unnamed country sought to pay a local council to restrict a particular religious group’s participation in a community event.

