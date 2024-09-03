Piston Air Motors Market To Reach US$ 987 Million By 2034, Growing At A Steady CAGR Of 3.7% | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Piston Air Motors: Versatile Solutions for Diverse Applications, States

Rockville, MD , Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Piston Air Motors Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 686.3 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).



Piston air motors exhibit specific characteristics that make them highly suitable across various industrial applications. Known for their robustness in low-speed, high-torque environments such as mining machinery and conveyor belt drives, these motors efficiently convert linear motion into rotary motion through mechanisms like cranks or swash plates. This reliability and power have positioned piston air motors as indispensable actuators in industries requiring robust and dependable equipment.

In recent years, the global market for piston air motors has seen significant growth driven by key sectors such as mining and automotive. The revenue of the top 30 global mining companies reached a record US$ 993.8 billion in 2023, driving demand for efficient power transmission solutions. The automotive sector, valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2023, also contributed substantially to market expansion, creating additional opportunities for piston air motor manufacturers.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:







Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global piston air motors market is projected to grow at 3.7% CAGR and reach US$ 987.0 million by 2034

The market created an opportunity of US$ 300.7 million between 2024 to 2024

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 30.3% in 2024

Radial piston air motor under type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 142.5 million between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 173.2 million collectively



“Piston air motors are pivotal in industries like mining and automotive, excelling in low-speed, high-torque environments. Their robust performance meets critical industrial needs, driving significant market growth. Manufacturers are poised to innovate further, enhancing efficiency and integrating advanced technologies to sustain competitiveness in these key sectors.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Piston Air Motors Market:

Atlas Copco AB; BIAX - Schmid & Wezel GmbH; Celco; Danfoss; Globe Airmotors; Ingersoll Rand; Parker Hannifin; PTM mechatronics GmbH; TONSON Air Motors; Yantai Weichi Petro Mine Machinery Co., Ltd; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development:

Key players in the piston air motors market include Atlas Copco AB, Danfoss, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, and others. These companies are dedicated to R&D investments to address industry-specific challenges and deliver tailored solutions that enhance competitiveness and customer satisfaction.

Recent innovations include Parker Hannifin's F10 series and V16 bent-axis motor series, which exemplify advancements in medium-duty and high-performance applications, respectively.

Danfoss's introduction of the H1F bent-axis hydraulic motor further underscores the market's evolution towards versatile and efficient motor solutions.

Piston Air Motors Industry News:



The F10 family of medium-duty, fixed-displacement bent-axis pumps and motors was introduced by Parker Hannifin in 2023. The F11 and F12 products from the company's Pump & Motor Division Europe are a development of this series.

Parker unveiled their most recent V16 bent-axis motor line in 2022, which includes the V16-220 and V16-270 units. With an eye towards increasing machine efficiency in industrial applications, these motors are designed for high-performance machinery that has both open and closed-circuit transmissions. A new H1F bent-axis hydraulic motor from Danfoss was presented. It is intended for use in open- and closed-circuit applications in machinery related to forestry, construction, and agriculture. The motor can be used for a variety of tasks, such as winches, vibration/shaking applications, fan drives, feeder drives, and drill drives.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Piston Air Motors market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (Radil Piston Air Motor, Axial Piston Air Motor), power (Below 2.4 HP, 2.4 - 5.4 HP, 5.4 - 10.2 HP, 10.2 - 19 HP, Above 19 HP), Mounting Type (Face Mounted, Flange Mounted, Foot Mounted), Application (Power Tools, Industrial Machinery, Material Handling Equipment, Others), End-use Industry (Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Mining Industry, Agriculture Industry, Marine Industry, Other Industry) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Piston Air Motors Industry Research:

By Type :



Radial Piston Air Motor Axial Piston Air Motor

By Power :



Below 2.4 HP

2.4 - 5.4 HP

5.4 - 10.2 HP

10.2 - 19 HP Above 19 HP

By Mounting Type :



Face Mounted

Flange Mounted Foot Mounted

By Application :



Power Tools

Industrial Machinery

Material Handling Equipment Others

By End-use Industry :



Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Chemical Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture Industry

Marine Industry Other Industry



Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Low Voltage Motors Market - is predicted to rise at a healthy CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. At present, the global low voltage motors market is valued at US$ 41.20 billion and is thus expected to touch a valuation of US$ 79.55 billion by 2033.

Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market - are increasingly being adopted in the last few years, owing to increasing prices of fuels, and declined costs of lithium batteries. In 2021, about 7 million units have been sold globally. This highlights the demand for E-motors needed for vehicles.

Electric Trolling Motors Market - is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 561.2 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach US$ 818.6 million by the end of 2032.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market - predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033. The global permanent magnet synchronous motors market is thus expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 28.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 43 billion by 2033-end.

Railway Traction Motors Market - is valued at US$ 11 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 17 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032 (forecast period).

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog