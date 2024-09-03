Studycat Celebrates Championship Victory And Continues Support For ISF Cambodia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Studycats team in action in 2024!

Fun today, fluent tomorrow.

Empowering Cambodian youth through education, sports, and community development.

- Mark Pemberton CEO and Co-founder of Studycat

HONG KONG, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Studycat, a global leader in language apps for children , is proud to reaffirm its commitment to ISF Cambodia , a charity dedicated to transforming lives through education and sports. This ongoing partnership underscores Studycat's dedication to creating opportunities for underprivileged children, helping them achieve their full potential both on and off the field.

Championship Triumph! A Testament to Hard Work and Support

The "Studycats" football team, sponsored by Studycat, recently clinched the division championship in the IAIA-ISF Youth League 2024, marking a significant milestone in ISF Cambodia's mission to use sports as a tool for empowerment. This victory not only highlights the determination and talent of the young players but also demonstrates the impact that community support and resources can have on their success.

In addition to the championship win, Studycat provided new uniforms for the team in May, further fostering a sense of unity and pride among the players. This support extends beyond sports, as ISF Cambodia's programs continue to thrive, offering educational opportunities, adult literacy classes, and community development projects that enrich the lives of the children and their families.

A Shared Vision for Empowerment and Education

Studycat's support for ISF Cambodia aligns with the company's core values of education, inclusion, and empowerment. By partnering with ISF, Studycat is helping provide Cambodian youth with the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty and build a brighter future. The impact of these initiatives is far-reaching, enabling children to excel academically and athletically while fostering a sense of community and resilience.

About ISF Cambodia:

ISF Cambodia is a charity with 18 years of experience using education and sports to change lives. Through its Education Programme, Football Programme, and Community Development Projects, ISF supports underprivileged children and their families, enabling them to lift themselves out of poverty. For more information, please visit ISF Cambodia.

About Studycat:

At Studycat, we believe every child deserves the gift of language. Our award-winning apps, used by over 16 million families globally, turn language learning into an adventure filled with fun and discovery. Studycat offers five language learning apps for children-English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese-each designed with the perfect mix of educational expertise and playful engagement. With 37,000+ five-star reviews, our apps help children explore new languages through captivating games, songs, and stories.

Ready to start your child's language learning journey?

Please visit the App Store or Google Play to download any of our five Studycat apps today, and let the fun and learning begin! For more information, please visit our website.

Alvin Yew

Studycat Limited

+ +852 28681234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.