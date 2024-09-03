Berwijn's National Team Chapter Is Closed After Saudi Move: Koeman

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) After the Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn completed his switch from Ajax to side Al-Ittihad, Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has stated Bergwijn's time with the national team is over.

"Steven Bergwijn goes to Saudi Arabia at age 26. It's clear that this has nothing to do with sportive ambition. His with the Dutch National Team is closed," said Koeman to reporters.

When asked if the Dutch winger had spoken to Koeman before making the switch, he replied, "No, he probably knows what I would have said."

Bergwijn made his Netherlands debut in 2018 under current head coach Ronald Koeman and has gone on to represent the Oranjes on 35 occasions. He has also scored eight goals and provided three assists in these outings.

Ajax and Al-Ittihad reached an agreement on the transfer of Bergwijn. The winger's contract with Ajax was due to run until 30 June 2027. Ajax will receive a transfer fee of over 21 million euros from the Saudi Arabian club.

Bergwijn, born in Amsterdam joined Ajax from English club Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2022. He made his debut for the first team in July, 2022, in the match between Ajax and PSV for the Johan Cruijff Shield. The Dutch international, who followed Ajax's youth academy, played 80 official matches for the first team and scored 29 goals.

Ajax's Technical director Alex Kroes revealed the reason behind Steven's move to Saudi and wished him the best of luck.

"Steven and Ajax have made no secret of the fact that, if a good offer came from abroad, he would make the move. That has now happened at the last minute, giving the club the necessary financial flexibility to hopefully bring in a suitable replacement in the short term. We have wished our captain from last season much success in the next stage of his career," ready a statement on Ajax's website.