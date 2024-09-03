VC Wear Expands Its Luxury Sportswear Line to New Sports with Innovative Product Range

(MENAFNEditorial) Abu Dhabi, UAE – September 3, 2024 – VC Wear, the premier luxury sportswear brand known for its tailor-made and high-end custom products for equestrian sports, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product range. Starting today, VC Wear enthusiasts can enjoy the brand’s renowned quality and style across a broader spectrum of sports, including fitness, gym, yoga, tennis, golf, and more. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand, extending its reach from the exclusive arenas of show jumping, dressage, and polo into the daily athletic routines of elite athletes and sports enthusiasts around the globe. With worldwide delivery now available, VC Wear becomes even more accessible to its discerning customers wherever they are.



Founded in 2016 in Brazil, VC Wear quickly gained recognition for its unparalleled craftsmanship and dedication to producing luxury sportswear that meets the unique demands of equestrian athletes. By 2022, the company relocated its headquarters to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, positioning itself at the heart of a region known for its affinity for luxury and high-performance products. With a clientele spanning over seventeen countries and five continents, VC Wear boasts an impressive portfolio that includes some of the biggest names in equestrian sports, as well as members of royal families, billionaires, and leading business figures. Now, with the capability to deliver worldwide, VC Wear is more accessible than ever to its elite customers across the globe.



“Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the finest sportswear that combines luxury, comfort, and advanced technology,” said Abner Saab, CEO of VC Wear. “The launch of our new product line allows us to bring that same level of excellence to a wider range of sports, enabling our customers to experience the VC Wear difference in their daily fitness routines.”



The new range of products maintains VC Wear’s commitment to quality and innovation. Each item is crafted with the same meticulous attention to detail that has made the brand a favorite among its elite clientele. The fabrics used in the new sportswear line incorporate cutting-edge technologies, including:



- Cold Touch: Ensures a cooling effect during intense physical activity, ideal for maintaining comfort in hot climates.

- Anti Odor: Keeps the wearer feeling fresh, even during the most demanding workouts.

- Wrinkle-Free: Offers a polished look, no matter how rigorous the activity.

- Fade Resistant: Ensures that the vibrant colors and luxurious appearance of the garments remain intact, even after repeated use.

- UV Protection: Provides essential protection against harmful UV rays, making it perfect for outdoor sports.



In line with VC Wear’s commitment to sustainability, the materials used in the production process are eco-friendly and biodegradable. This dedication to environmental responsibility reflects the brand’s ongoing efforts to reduce its ecological footprint while delivering products of the highest quality.



“The expansion into fitness and other sportswear categories is a natural evolution for VC Wear,” added Abner Saab. “We’ve always been at the forefront of blending luxury with functionality, and this new range is designed to meet the needs of our discerning customers who seek both style and performance in their athletic wear.”



VC Wear’s new product range is now available for purchase and can be delivered anywhere in the world, offering athletes the opportunity to experience luxury sportswear that not only enhances performance but also makes a statement of sophistication and elegance. Whether on the golf course, in the yoga studio, or at the gym, VC Wear ensures that you’ll look and feel your best, no matter the sport.







