Switzerland officially reopens embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Switzerland officially reopened its embassy in Baghdad, marking the resumption of presence in Iraq after a hiatus of 33 years. The embassy had been closed in 1991 due to the Gulf War, which significantly impacted international diplomatic activities in the region. The reopening of the embassy is a notable step in Switzerland's efforts to re-establish its presence and engage more deeply with Iraq.



According to a statement from the Swiss foreign ministry, the primary goal of reopening the embassy is to strengthen bilateral relations between Switzerland and Iraq. This move reflects Switzerland's commitment to enhancing cooperation in several critical areas, including economic development, security, and migration. By re-establishing its diplomatic mission, Switzerland aims to build on existing ties and foster closer collaboration with Iraq, a country with significant strategic importance.



The Swiss federal council views the reopening of the embassy as an opportunity to deepen interactions and partnerships with Iraq. This includes exploring new avenues for economic cooperation, addressing shared security concerns, and managing migration issues more effectively. The renewed diplomatic presence is expected to facilitate more direct and meaningful dialogue between the two nations.



The reestablishment of the Swiss embassy in Baghdad also underscores Switzerland’s broader foreign policy objectives of engaging with key regional players and contributing to regional stability. As Iraq continues to navigate complex political and economic challenges, Switzerland’s renewed diplomatic involvement is intended to support mutual interests and promote a more robust bilateral relationship.

