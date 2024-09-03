UAE Announces End Of Cyclone Asna In Arabian Sea

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 10:45 AM

Cyclone Asna, that was to make landfall in the Arabian Sea has not had a direct impact on the UAE, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said.

The Joint Assessment Team assessing the cyclone said that the cyclone has now come to an end.

UAE authorities earlier were monitoring the tropical storm that made landfall on the Arabian Sea. Initial readings indicated that the severe weather conditions won't directly impact the country, NCEMA said on Saturday.

