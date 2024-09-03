Bolivia Strengthens Economic Stability With Reserve Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of August 31, 2024, Bolivia's Net International Reserves (NIR) climbed to $1.905 billion, marking a $196 million increase from the previous year, a growth of 6%.



The Central of Bolivia (BCB) acknowledges this upward trend, sustained over 12 consecutive months, despite numerous global and domestic adversities.



Edwin Rojas, the BCB President, underscored the significance of this growth amid challenging conditions.



Globally, costs have soared due to rising interest rates in key economies, while geopolitical tensions simmer.



Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine have pushed oil prices above $85 per barrel.







Within its borders, Bolivia confronts several hurdles: a drop in agricultural export earnings due to El Niño and diminished gas sales to Argentina and Brazil from reduced production capacities.



Furthermore, the Legislative Assembly has not approved $1.077 billion in foreign credits.



Despite these obstacles, the BCB has proactively issued a dollar bond, pulling in $263 million by August 2024.



Additionally, the purchase of gold on the domestic market added roughly $653 million to the reserves in 2024. This reserve growth is pivotal given the challenging global economic landscape.



The World Bank predicts a global growth deceleration to 2.4% in 2024, marking a third year of decline, while projecting Bolivia's GDP growth at 1.5% for the same year.

Strategic Importance of Bolstering Reserves

Robust international reserves are critical; they provide economic stability and act as a safeguard against external shocks.



These reserves boost sovereign credibility , enhance creditworthiness, and secure import coverage, ensuring the nation can meet its import needs for essential goods.



Amidst fluctuations in commodity prices, global economic slowdowns, and climate-related disasters,



Bolivia's focus on fortifying its reserves is part of a broader strategy to maintain economic sovereignty and resilience.



This approach is vital as Bolivia navigates the complex geopolitical landscape of Latin America, where external powers vie for influence. Reports suggest new geopolitical strategies targeting the region.

