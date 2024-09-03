Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Tuesday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, commenced trading at 10,130.47 points. This represents a modest increase of 0.20 percent, or 20.29 points, compared to the previous day’s closing figure. The index's opening reflects a slight upward trend in the stock market, continuing the recent positive momentum.



The BIST 100 had shown a significant gain on Monday, rising by 2.82 percent to reach 10,110.18 points. The day’s trading activity was marked by a robust transaction volume of 88 billion Turkish liras, which is approximately USD2.58 billion. This volume indicates strong investor participation and market activity during the trading session.



As of 10:22 a.m. local time (07:22 GMT), the exchange rates for major currencies against the Turkish lira were as follows: the US dollar was trading at 33.9340, the euro at 37.5485, and the British pound at 44.5671. These rates provide an indication of the current currency market conditions and their impact on international trade and investment.



In the commodities market, the price of gold was recorded at USD2,532.10 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD77.37 per barrel. These figures reflect the ongoing trends in global commodity prices, which can influence economic conditions and financial markets.

