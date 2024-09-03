Israeli airstrikes, shelling in Gaza cause several Palestinian deaths

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, continued Israeli and shelling across the Gaza Strip resulted in several Palestinian casualties. According to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa, an Israeli targeted a tent in northwestern Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others. This incident is part of a broader pattern of violence affecting the region.



In the central Gaza Strip, the Bureij refugee camp experienced further devastation when Israeli warplanes struck a residential home. Additionally, Israeli military vehicles opened fire on the camp, resulting in additional casualties. These attacks contribute to the escalating toll of violence in the area, intensifying the humanitarian crisis faced by the residents.



In the northern Gaza Strip, the situation worsened as the Israeli army demolished several buildings in the Zeitoun neighborhood. This action reflects the ongoing intensity of the conflict, with widespread destruction affecting various parts of the region. As of now, the Palestinian health authorities have not yet provided detailed information or an updated count of the casualties resulting from these latest attacks.



The ongoing conflict has had a devastating impact on Gaza, with local health authorities reporting nearly 40,800 Palestinian deaths, the majority of whom are women and children, and over 94,200 injuries. The severe blockade of the enclave has exacerbated the crisis, leading to critical shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, and leaving much of the region in ruins. Israel's actions in Gaza have led to accusations of genocide being brought against it at the International Court of Justice, highlighting the grave international concerns surrounding the conflict.

MENAFN03092024000045015839ID1108629526