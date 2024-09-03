Hamas declares Netanyahu seeks 'imaginary victory' in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas accused Israeli Prime of seeking an "imaginary victory" in Gaza, which he has failed to present effectively to his audience. Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of Hamas's bureau, criticized Netanyahu's recent statements about maintaining control over the Gaza-Egypt border area known as the Philadelphi Corridor. Al-Rishq described Netanyahu's comments as desperate and reflective of his failure to achieve meaningful results in his prolonged military campaign against Gaza. He also accused Netanyahu of obstructing the cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal, emphasizing that any further delay in agreeing to the terms reached on July 7 would endanger more lives of prisoners held by the resistance.



Earlier in the day, Netanyahu reaffirmed his stance on keeping Israeli troops stationed in the Philadelphi Corridor. He asserted that withdrawing from the area would mean an inability to return for an extended period, potentially 42 days or even 42 years, as reported by an Israeli news outlet. Netanyahu argued that the corridor is crucial for Israel's security and is a "lifeline" for Hamas. This position contrasts with the views of his Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, who called for an urgent Security Cabinet meeting to reconsider the decision to maintain forces in the corridor.



The ongoing conflict has seen significant casualties, with Israel estimating that over 100 hostages remain in Hamas's custody in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been killed. The situation continues to evolve amid stalled efforts for a cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement.

