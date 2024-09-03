Alex Telles Set For Botafogo Move After Al-Nassr Exit

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Sep 3 (IANS) Brazilian leaders Botafogo have reached an agreement to sign former Manchester United defender Alex Telles, according to a report.

Telles agreed to a two-and-half-year deal after swift negotiations on the final day of Brazil's transfer window, as Globo Esporte report was quoted by Xinhua..

The 31-year-old became a free agent earlier in the day after parting ways with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr by mutual consent.

The left-back is expected to make his debut for the Rio de Janeiro outfit in a home Brazilian Serie A fixture against Corinthians on September 14.

Botafogo currently lead the top-flight standings with 50 points from 25 matches, two points ahead of second-placed Fortaleza.

The two-time Brazilian Serie A champions are also still alive in the Copa Libertadores and will meet rivals Sao Paulo in the quarterfinals of the continental competition later this month.

Telles has been capped 12 times for Brazil since making his international debut in 2019.