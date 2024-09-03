Qatar Advancing Towards Sustainable Goals By Bolstering FM Practices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar is advancing towards its sustainable goals, further enhancing its facilities management (FM) by aligning its aim with the national strategic vision 2030.

Industry leaders noted that the country is embarking on its role by ensuring the facilities run efficiently, during the Middle East Facilities Management (MEFMA) event, held yesterday.

Saleem Al Awi, Reliance Group Manager at Qatar Foundation said:“Sustainability and city management are basically one. We are working closely with teams including many precision management professionals and are actually transitioning into the facility through colleagues from university-certified energy professionals. And so that tells you the trend that the facility management industry is shifting.”

Elucidating on the pivotal role of smart meters in advancing sustainable energy management practices, he said“Qatar Foundation took sustainability and facility management seriously so we have taken steps to ensure that our facilities are run efficiently. Therefore, when we want to initiate our programs for safety management, we recommend sustainability with the basics.”

Smart meters are not very essential for energy management, said Al Awi. However, they are critical when it comes to attaining sustainable goals.

He stressed that the“Early-age digital meters are not compatible with the mission systems and might have the other ones that are not configured properly. It became a pre-requisite for energy professionals and so we have tried to move from the manual process to the digital process.”

The experts analysed the meters and discovered that many of them were of different ages, which makes them unfit for automation properly.

He said“So we went through 36 percent which were high cost and we installed many of these meters. You could still collect data and analyze it manually, but it was error-prone. And if you are going to measure and look at it from an energy-saving perspective, you have to know by the hour consumption.”

Al Awi mentioned that the digital aspect was transformed into KPS energies. He also accentuated that Qatar has an intensive infrastructure to take advantage of smart meters.

Qatar Foundation is advancing towards deeper integration and more detailed facility monitoring. The expert remarked that this is a significant shift toward the future direction of sustainable energy management.

Towards the end, he highlighted Smart meters are crucial for digitizing data and advancing energy management. He said that they lay the foundation for AI and smart systems. Al Awi also urged and encouraged the adoption of smart metering for improved energy management and a sustainable future.