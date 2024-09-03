Accelerating Localized Operations: Changan Automobile Inaugurates Middle East Parts Distribution Center in Dubai

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE, September 3, 2024 — Changan Automobile officially opened its Middle East Parts Distribution Center today in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, UAE. This brings a significant upgrade to Changan Automobile’s service network in the Middle East and is a key milestone in the company’s localization journey.



Mr. Li Mingcai, Executive Vice President of Changan Automobile, stated, "Changan Automobile has always prioritized customer service. We will continue to accelerate our localized operations in the Middle East, further deepening our strategic collaboration with our partners to deliver more efficient and higher-quality service experiences to our customers in the region. Establishing this parts center in the Middle East is not only a swift fulfillment of our commitment to Middle Eastern customers but also a significant step in advancing our global strategy."



Following the principles of “efficiency and agility,” Changan Automobile’s Middle East Parts Distribution Center embodies the company's customer-centric service philosophy. The center’s initial phase spans approximately 2,000 square meters, primarily for the storage and distribution of fast-moving parts. The center will eventually expand to 10,000 square meters, covering a full range of spare parts. Once the center is fully operational, the delivery time for fast-moving parts will be reduced from 15 days to less than 48 hours, while the supply time for the full range of parts will decrease from 60 days to around one week. This will not only boost service response speed by over 50%, but also effectively enhance the quality of end-user services.



With the official opening of the Middle East Parts Distribution Center, Changan Automobile will continue to collaborate with local partners to improve customer satisfaction, ensuring that customers in the region enjoy more comfortable, professional, efficient, and attentive services. Looking ahead, Changan Automobile will accelerate its localization efforts, establish a Middle East subsidiary, and explore diversified collaborations such as joint ventures, financial services, and logistics distribution. The company remains committed to deepening its presence in the Middle East, continuously optimizing its service system, and safeguarding an exceptional travel experience for its Middle Eastern customers.



-END-



About Changan Automobile



With its CHANGAN, DEEPAL and AVATR, Changan Automobile is one of the “Big Four” Chinese automakers. It has 22 production facilities in 12 production bases around the world. It’s global R&D network connects 10 cities in six countries (Chongqing, Beijing, Shanghai, Dingzhou and Hefei in China, Turin in Italy, Yokohama in Japan, Birmingham in the UK, Detroit in the US, and Munich in Germany), and brings together the talents of more than 18,000 engineers from 31 countries and regions. It has had a presence in the Middle East and Africa market since 1994, with cumulative sales of 400,000 units. To further expand its global footprint, in 2023 the company launched its Vast Ocean Plan. With a mission to “lead auto culture and benefit human life”, Changan is transforming itself into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility tech company that contributes to society and meets people’s needs for a better life.

