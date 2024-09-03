Bridging Power: Ecuador And Peru’S New Electrical Connection

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ecuadorian recently announced an international bid to construct a 500-kilovolt electrical interconnection line with Peru.



Spearheaded by Ecuador's of and Mines and Celec EP's Transelectric Unit, this initiative aims to enhance regional connectivity and economic prospects.



With a projected budget of $264 million, the project involves comprehensive civil works, material supplies, and electromechanical installations.



It also includes testing and commissioning phases, set to span five years. The goal is to phase out thermal power generatio , which will reduce the costs associated with energy distribution.







Major funding comes from international sources, with the Inter-American Development Bank and the European Investment Bank EIB each providing 43% of the necessary capital. Celec EP contributes the remaining 14% from its own funds.



Antonio Goncalves, the Minister of Energy and Mines, emphasized the crucial need for prompt action to achieve binational interconnection.



This cross-border project reflects a strong commitment to regional collaboration, aiming to drive forward economic and infrastructural growth while promoting a sustainable energy landscape for Ecuador and Peru.

Background and Context

Discussions about interconnecting Ecuador and Peru's electrical systems began over two decades ago.



They completed an initial 230 kV interconnection in 2004. However, its use remained limited. Technical constraints and lack of agreements hindered it.



The new 500 kV project aims to overcome these issues. It will create a robust link between the two countries' grids.



This project is part of a broader initiative. The Sistema de Interconexión Eléctrica Andina (SINEA) aims to create a regional electricity market.



It includes Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Bolivia. Strengthening cross-border connections improves energy security.



It also reduces costs and facilitates renewable energy integration. This applies across the Andean region.

MENAFN03092024007421016031ID1108629248