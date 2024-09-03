Enhesa's Chemical Watch News & Insight Named A Finalist For Future Of Media Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

News service among nominees for website of the year in the 'B2B/Specialist' category

- Kate Lowe, Head of Editorial at Enhesa

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enhesa , the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide, announced today that its Chemical Watch News & Insight has been shortlisted in this year's Future of Awards .

Enhesa's Chemical Watch News & Insight is comprised of a team of experienced journalists who provide timely, impartial reporting and analysis on regulatory and non-regulatory drivers around the world impacting the safe use of chemicals in products. The site is nominated for website of the year in the 'B2B/specialist' category, where the judges are evaluating outlets for editorial brilliance, technical excellence, and audience and commercial success.

“In order for businesses and their stakeholders to navigate a constantly changing global regulatory landscape, coverage of these complex, yet vital topics must go beyond the surface,” said Kate Lowe, Head of Editorial at Enhesa's Chemical Watch News & Insight.“We're proud that our coverage has become an invaluable resource for companies looking to take the lead on sustainable business practices and believe our Future of Media Awards nomination is a validation of our commitment to the highest standards.”

The Future of Media Awards recognizes excellence in digital news media across the United Kingdom and worldwide. The awards are decided by leading journalism industry outlet Press Gazette and judged by fellow professionals in all sectors of the global media industry.

“Congratulations to our team at Chemical Watch News & Insight on being recognized for the critical work they do every day to ensure businesses, regulators, lawmakers and other key stakeholders stay informed on the latest developments and timely insights affecting chemicals management, sustainability and compliance,” said Peter Schramme, CEO of Enhesa.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday, September 12 at London's Hilton Bankside.

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa



