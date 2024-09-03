Road Accident Fatalities Down By More Than 57%

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha: Serious road accidents resulting in deaths fell by more than 57 percent month-on-month in July this year, continuing a trend of improved road safety indicators in the country.

A total of six deaths were recorded in traffic accidents in July, down from 14 fatalities reported in June 2024, according to statistics released by the National Planning Council (NPC).

The July figure is also the lowest monthly toll this year so far. July also saw total road accidents fall by seven percent month-on-month, from 647 in June to 602 in July.

The overwhelming majority of traffic accidents were minor in nature as only 23 mishaps were classified as major accidents during the month.

Overall, a total of 89 deaths in road accidents have been recorded during the first seven month of 2024. The period also saw a total of 5,164 traffic accidents, including 261 major accidents.

Road safety indicators have seen continuous improvement since January this year, when total accidents stood at 843 including 41 major accidents and 17 fatalities.

The improvement has resulted from sustained efforts by the Ministry of Interior to increase road safety through strict implementation of traffic safety regulations and raising public awareness of the important of abiding by the laws. A world-class road infrastructure and traffic monitoring system have also contributed to enhanced road safety for all.

To ensure effective implementation of road safety rules, the traffic police have started monitoring seatbelt and mobile phone use violations through the surveillance cameras installed along roads and intersections across the country. The Ministry of Interior said a violation will be registered against drivers and front seat passengers if and when they are found not wearing seat belts by traffic patrols and surveillance cameras. Article (54) of Traffic Law No. (19) of 2007 mandates that both driver of a motor vehicle and the front seat passenger wear seatbelts while the vehicle is in motion on the road.

MoI has also announced that from September 1, 2024, traffic law violators will not be allowed to leave the country through any state border without paying the fines and dues.