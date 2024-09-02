Audit Bureau President To Talk At Government Communication Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 2 (Petra) -- of Communication Muhannad Mubaideen and Audit Bureau President Radhi Hamadin are meeting Tuesday with journalists on the Bureau's role in accountability and reform.The meeting will focus on the Bureau's efforts to realise the royal visions for economic modernisation, the road-map for modernising the public sector, the importance of the reports issued by the Bureau and the features of the Bureau's strategic plan.