Audit Bureau President To Talk At Government Communication Forum
Date
9/2/2024 11:03:20 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 2 (Petra) -- Minister
of government
Communication Muhannad Mubaideen and Audit Bureau President Radhi Hamadin are meeting Tuesday with journalists on the Bureau's role in accountability and reform.
The meeting will focus on the Bureau's efforts to realise the royal visions for economic modernisation, the road-map for modernising the public sector, the importance of the reports issued by the Bureau and the features of the Bureau's strategic plan.
MENAFN02092024000117011021ID1108628539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.