Russian Forces Hit Dnipro, Casualties Reported
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residential buildings were damaged in one of Dnipro's districts as a result of a Russian missile strike.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
Later he posted that at least one person was killed and three more were injured in the missile attack.
As reported, an explosion occurred in Dnipro on Monday evening.
Woman killed
in Russian strike on Kupiansk
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic missile strikes from the east and a high-speed target moving toward Dnipro.
