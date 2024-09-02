How To Identify Fake Garlic?

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) With garlic prices soaring, fake garlic is increasingly sold in markets. To distinguish real garlic, check for a firm texture, strong aroma, and papery, off-white skin. Genuine garlic cloves are distinct and separate, while fake varieties may appear smooth or unnatural and lack a strong smell.

