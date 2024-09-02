Odisha Records Increase In Student Suicide Cases

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (IANS) As many as 189 students died by in Odisha in 2023, a jump of around 59 per cent compared to the 119 deaths in 2021, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.

Responding to a question asked by MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo, Chief Mohan Charan Majhi said that as many as 481 students including 218 boys and 263 girls have died by suicide in the state between 2021 and 2023.

According to the data presented by CM Majhi, 119 students committed suicide in 2021, which included 58 boys and 61 girls, while in 2023, the number increased to 189 -- 85 boys and 104 girls.

In 2022, 173 students including 75 boys and 98 girls have died by suicide across the state.

The data also revealed that the rate of increase in girls' suicide cases is much higher (around 70 per cent) than that of boys between 2021 and 2023.

CM Majhi said that only four cases of suicide by farmers have been reported in the state from 2021 to 2023.

The data further revealed that the state recorded overall 5,989 suicide cases in 2023, a 2.4 per cent decline compared to 6,140 cases in 2022.

In 2021, as many as 5,649 persons died by suicide in the state.

"The alarming rise in student suicides in Odisha is driven by factors such as escalating competition, high societal and familial expectations, and a lack of emotional support due to busy parental schedules. The excessive use of gadgets and social media further isolates students, weakening stress tolerance and coping skills," said Dr Amrit Pattojoshi, Honorary Secretary Indian Psychiatric Society.

"Additionally, failed relationships due to decreased tolerance, substance use due to easy access, and social isolation intensify this crisis, compounded by a lack of societal compassion," Pattojoshi added.