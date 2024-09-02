Jordan's Response To Israeli Aggressions: Diplomacy Vs. Action

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Jordan's position on Israeli against the Palestinians has been consistent and clear for decades, combining intensive action and strong official statements, with Jordanian humanitarian support for Palestinian efforts on the ground in various ways.

Jordan, which is historically and geographically linked to the Palestinian cause, faces ongoing challenges in achieving a balance between its commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and preserving its national and regional interests.

On the diplomatic level, Jordan remains one of the most prominent countries that raises its voice loudly in international forums to expose Israeli attacks and violations committed against the Palestinian people. His Majesty King Abdullah has led multilateral diplomatic efforts to highlight the seriousness of these attacks on security and stability in the region.

Jordan continues its intensive diplomatic efforts within the UN Security Council to confront Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, calling for the issuance of a binding resolution obligating Israel to stop its ongoing violations.

Jordan is aware of the seriousness of Israeli escalation on regional stability and considers the protection of the Palestinian people an international duty that cannot be tolerated. In this context, Jordan calls on the United Nations to take more decisive steps to stop Israel's violations of international law and norms.

During its non-permanent membership in the Security Council, Jordan has used this position to highlight the seriousness of the situation in Palestine and the need for effective international measures to protect the Palestinians.

It has consistently called for an end to Israeli hostilities, urging the international community to assume its responsibilities towards ending the occupation and guaranteeing the rights of the Palestinian people.

Jordan believes that the two-state solution is the only solution capable of achieving lasting peace in the region, and that any Israeli escalation not only poses a threat to this solution, but also exacerbates the humanitarian and political conditions in Palestine.

For this reason, Jordan continues to pressure within and outside the Security Council to achieve international consensus obligating Israel to stop its violations and guarantee the Palestinians' right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Jordanian diplomacy is not limited to official statements or moves at the United Nations, but also extends to regional and international efforts. Jordan plays a pivotal role in strengthening Arab cooperation to support the Palestinians and is a permanent partner of Egypt in initiatives aimed at achieving calm between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Jordan is also working hard to mobilise international support for measures aimed at putting an end to Israeli attacks, whether by strengthening sanctions or demanding international investigations into violations. In addition to diplomacy, Jordan also relies on its field role, especially in the field of humanitarian and development support for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Through various humanitarian agencies, including the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation, Jordan provides continuous assistance to the Palestinians, especially in times of crisis. This assistance includes food and medicine, providing medical supplies, and supporting infrastructure damaged because of attacks.

These efforts are seen as part of the Jordanian response to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, and they reflect Jordan's steadfast commitment to its central cause.

However, Jordanian support is not limited to the humanitarian aspect only, but also includes direct political aspects. Jordan has maintained contact with the various Palestinian factions and always seeks to achieve Palestinian unity, as it considers Palestinian unity a great force in the face of Israel.

This support is sometimes interpreted as political pressure on Israel to achieve concessions in negotiations, or to calm the situation on the ground.

However, these policies are not without challenges. Jordan finds itself in a delicate position, as it must balance internal and external pressures.

There are expectations from the Jordanian people to take a firm stance against Israel, while the bilateral relations between Jordan and Israel, which include peace agreements and cooperation in several areas, add a layer of complexity to making decisions regarding escalation or retreat.

Another challenge lies in coordinating with international allies, especially the United States, which is a major ally of Jordan and Israel at the same time. Jordan relies on the United States in many areas, from economic support to military aid.

However, Jordan remains committed to its firm positions, and continues to use all its diplomatic tools to pressure Israel and stop its violations.

Jordan's position on Israeli attacks remains balanced between active diplomacy and field action, while maintaining a close connection to the Palestinian cause.

Jordan continues to play an active and committed mediator role in the pursuit of a just and comprehensive peace in the region, despite the ongoing challenges it faces.

Through this multi-dimensional strategy, Jordan seeks to protect its national interests while at the same time defending the rights of the Palestinian people and their right to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University