Keanu Reeves Donated 70% Of His“Matrix” Earnings To Cancer Research

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The patron saint of excellence does it again. Keanu Reeves donated a huge chunk of his from the original“The Matrix” movie to cancer research, a new report claims.

Keanu Reeves has proved that he's the nicest man in as soon as once more. The lately appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth a part of the enduring sci-fi movie sequence. The movie was launched practically 20 years after the final one got here out. However, it wasn't capable of doing nicely in the field workplace and has reportedly simply grossed over $100 million worldwide.





Reeves, 57, was reportedly paid $10 million upfront for the 1999 sci-fi flick, before earning a further $35 million when the movie became a box office blockbuster.



According to reports, the actor donated 70% of the money - a whopping $31.5 million - to leukemia research. Before this, the actor has made the limelight for making a gift of $7 5 million from his earnings from The Matrix to the particular results and costume design crews.



The cause was near and dear to Reeves' heart, as his younger sister, Kim, had been battling the disease for eight years at the time he made the donation. Kim was diagnosed with blood cancer in 1991 and spent a decade in and out of treatment before finally entering.



Reeves has continued to give money to research in the years after Kim was cured, even creating his own cancer fund.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram