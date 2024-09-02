Rud Pedersen Enters Dutch Market With Acquisition

(MENAFN- PRovoke) AMSTERDAM -Rud Pedersen Group has entered the Dutch with the of Amsterdam-based strategic communications agency Issuemakers.



The deal marks the European strategic communications and public affairs group's fourth market entry in the past 12 months – including most recently opening in Rome and Prague in March this year – and becomes its 19th office in Europe.



Issuemakers was founded in in 2008 by Mayke van Keep and Sybrig van Keep, who will remain as managing directors. The duo are the co-authors of the 'Issue Thinking, Real Bosses Make An Impact' and have both been named to TheNextWomen100 list of the most influential female founders and entrepreneurs in the Netherlands.



Rud Pedersen Group founder and CEO Morten Rud Pedersen said the move had been“long-planned” and added:“We have been active in The Netherlands already for a number of years. As a result of ever-increasing demand from our clients, we are thrilled that we have found the right partner in Issuemakers to formalise our presence in the Dutch market.”



Of Issuemakers' founders, Rud Pedersen said:“They are expert agenda setters, and we increasingly see the need to combine high level

public relations and issue management alongside public affairs – both in this ever more dynamic Dutch market and across Europe. Sybrig, Mayke and the whole Issuemakers team align well with our core values rooted in our Nordic origins, and we are excited to welcome them to the Rud Pedersen team.”



Sybrig van Keep said:“Discussions in the public sphere are becoming increasingly complex, and European legislation is becoming more decisive. As part of Rud Pedersen Group, we can better advise our clients on the latest European developments and trends and help them achieve their strategic goals. Moreover, our employees will have the opportunity to collaborate internationally with colleagues from across Europe, from London to Sofia and Stockholm to Madrid.”

MENAFN02092024000219011063ID1108627738