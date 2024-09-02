Woman Killed In Russian Strike On Kupiansk
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 2, a woman died as Russians hit Kupiansk in Kharkiv region.
Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"At15:30, the invaders attacked the city of Kupiansk. As a result of the shelling, a house was damaged and a 78-year-old woman died," said the regional chief.
Read also: Several explosions occurred
in Kharkiv
As reported earlier, on September 1, a fire broke out in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, after shelling of a residential building by Russian troops, two people were injured.
MENAFN02092024000193011044ID1108627683
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.