Woman Killed In Russian Strike On Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 2, a woman died as Russians hit Kupiansk in Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"At15:30, the invaders attacked the city of Kupiansk. As a result of the shelling, a house was damaged and a 78-year-old woman died," said the regional chief.

As reported earlier, on September 1, a fire broke out in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, after shelling of a residential building by Russian troops, two people were injured.