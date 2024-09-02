Independent-Minded Business Guide Featured In Librarybub Selection For September

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate consultant

Kimanzi Constable writes, "There are many that can help build your business. Your mindset, however, is a crucial part of how you think and affects the decisions you make. Without the right mindset, you won't have a clear vision for your business, and that will stunt your growth." In his new book, Think Like a Black Sheep, entrepreneur Aaron Poynton explores a transformative business mindset. His is "a guide to harnessing the power of distinctive perspectives and independent thought to carve out a more meaningful and fulfilling life"; it's "an odyssey through scenarios that will upend your conventional thought processes". Previously featured in the best-selling anthology Success Mindsets, the author has, in the view of transformational success coach Trissa Tisamal-Capili, "crafted an essential guide for anyone seeking to live beyond the boundaries of conformity".

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. "When it comes to a novel like Fahrenheit 451," Ray Bradbury mused, "I don't know how many of you know, but I wrote it in the library, the basement at UCLA... Can you imagine what it was like to write

Fahrenheit 451 in the library where you could run upstairs and feel the ambience of your beloved writers; and you could take books off the shelf and discover things that you might want to put in your book as a quote and then run back down and finish writing another page?" Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and

LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

NONFICTION

Business

Author Inc: the entrepreneur's secret playbook to skyrocketing leads and sales by self-publishing a book (Book One of the Entrepreneur Success series)

by Ray Brehm, Nathan Andersen et al. ISBN: 978-1732783058

Click To Transform: digital transformation game plan for your business by Kevin L. Jackson ISBN: 978-1943386901

Designed To Win: what every business needs to know to go truly global (DHL's 50 years)

by Po Chung ISBN: 978-1943386505

The Financially Independent Millennial: how I became a millionaire in my thirties by Rick Orford ISBN: 978-1943386482

How I Sold 80,000 Books: book marketing for authors (self-publishing through Amazon and other retailers) by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386055

Lead To Disrupt: 7 keys to success in the changing world

by Kumar R. Parakala ISBN: 978-1637352618

Never Get Their Coffee: empowering fearless leadership by Lakisha Ann Woods ISBN: 978-1637351840

Next Level Selling: the definitive guide to closing high dollar deals

by Tom Fedro ISBN: 978-1943386529

Outsource Your Book: your guide to getting your business book ghostwritten, published and launched

by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386406

Quitless: the power of persistence in business and life

by Alinka Rutkowska, Akintoye Akindele

et al. ISBN: 978-1637350539

Shepreneur: business lessons for the determined female entrepreneur (Book One of the I Can. I Will. Watch Me! series) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386796

Think like a Black Sheep: unlock your inner superpower and break free from the crowd by Aaron Poynton ISBN: 978-1637353080

Unleash the Potential and Make It Happen by Patrick Steiner ISBN: 978-3952598818

Your VIP Biography: how to write your autobiography to land a Hollywood deal by Kenneth Atchity and Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386697

Self-Help

Becoming Miss Right: a holistic journey to fulfillment

by Demee Koch ISBN: 979-8862181944

The Self-Discovery Book

(Book One of the Inner Self-Improvement series) by Michael Cavallaro ISBN: 978-1943386734

Your True Power

by Trissa Tismal-Capili ASIN: B08LSDHKT7

"After writing my first book, I received dozens of calls from companies that wanted thousands upon thousands of dollars to market my book with no guarantee of success," inspirational author Shawn Ward recalls. He turned to LibraryBub. "Alinka and her team were able to get me in front of several news outlets and promote my book to 40 other countries within two weeks with huge success!" He's now able to say he's an award-winning author. "I get to have my book promoted worldwide because of the leveraged connections and hustle of the Leaders Press team."

