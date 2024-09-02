IC814: The Kandahar Hijack Row: PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Ban On Netflix's Web-Series

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid ongoing row over the filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack', a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to ban the web series was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, the PIL alleges that the series distorts the actual identities of the terrorists involved in the hijacking.

Mujahideen. The controversy stems from the decision to use aliases such as 'Bhola' and 'Shankar' for the terrorists involved, rather than their real names. Also Read | Boycott Bollywood trends on social media again; here's why Notably, the government has summoned the content head of Netflix over the series, contending that nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the nation. News agency PTI, citing official sources said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has summoned the content head of Netflix India on Tuesday, seeking an explanation on the allegedly contentious aspects of the series. "Nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the people of this nation. Indian culture and civilisation should always be respected," PTI cited saying another official source. Also Read | IC814: Did Netflix series makers 'hide' terrorist identity? Govt document says.. "Should we allow any foreign people to slipshod over our cultural values," the source told PTI said without elaborating. PTI, citing sources, said filmmakers have to think before portraying something in a wrong manner. "You may be liberal, but you cannot portray institutions in a wrong manner."

The series, based on real events, dramatizes the hijacking by the Pakistan -based terror group Harkat