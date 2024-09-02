Turkiye Seeks BRICS Membership Following Azerbaijan's Application

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Turkiye has officially applied to join BRICS, Azernews reports citing Bloomberg .

This move follows Azerbaijan's recent expression of interest in joining the BRICS group. On July 3, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Astana, Azerbaijan's intention to join BRICS was highlighted in the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China." Azerbaijan subsequently submitted a formal membership application.

BRICS is an organization of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Initially known as BRIC, the group's name was changed to BRICS on February 18, 2011, following South Africa's accession.

Currently, BRICS includes nine members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.