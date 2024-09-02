Turkiye Seeks BRICS Membership Following Azerbaijan's Application
Nazrin Abdul
Turkiye has officially applied to join BRICS,
Azernews reports citing Bloomberg .
This move follows Azerbaijan's recent expression of interest in
joining the BRICS group. On July 3, during the Shanghai Cooperation
Organization Summit in Astana, Azerbaijan's intention to join BRICS
was highlighted in the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of
Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
People's Republic of China." Azerbaijan subsequently submitted a
formal membership application.
BRICS is an organization of five rapidly developing countries:
Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Initially known as
BRIC, the group's name was changed to BRICS on February 18, 2011,
following South Africa's accession.
Currently, BRICS includes nine members: Brazil, Russia, India,
China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab
Emirates.
