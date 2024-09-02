عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkiye Seeks BRICS Membership Following Azerbaijan's Application

Turkiye Seeks BRICS Membership Following Azerbaijan's Application


9/2/2024 9:17:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Turkiye has officially applied to join BRICS, Azernews reports citing Bloomberg .

This move follows Azerbaijan's recent expression of interest in joining the BRICS group. On July 3, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Astana, Azerbaijan's intention to join BRICS was highlighted in the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China." Azerbaijan subsequently submitted a formal membership application.

BRICS is an organization of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Initially known as BRIC, the group's name was changed to BRICS on February 18, 2011, following South Africa's accession.

Currently, BRICS includes nine members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626878


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search