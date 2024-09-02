Time Team Launches Exciting New Podcast Series

(MENAFN- Pressat) Time Team is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new podcast, set to debut on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024.

Hosted by the dynamic duo of Time Team's Dr Helen Geake and Martyn Williams, the Time Team Podcast promises to bring fans closer than ever to the world of archaeology, with episodes released every two weeks. This engaging new series is part of Time Team's exciting strategy to level up its offerings and expand its community, following the recent announcement of ambitious plans for the year ahead.

Listeners can look forward to a lively and informative experience as Martyn and Helen dive into the fascinating world of archaeology. The podcast will cover everything from getting hands dirty in the field to the thrilling discoveries made on-site. Expect to hear personal stories from the people behind the excavations, insights into the creation and production of Time Team, and insight into a life in archaeology.

With a blend of expert interviews, behind-the-scenes revelations, and fan-driven questions, the Time Team podcast will offer exclusive inside information about the making of Time Team, updates on archaeological news from around the globe, and in-depth conversations with beloved members of the Time Team crew. Whether you're a seasoned archaeology enthusiast or just curious about the past, this podcast is your ticket to exploring history like never before.

Helen Geake, co-host of the podcast and a fan-favourite Time Team archaeologist, shared her excitement:“This podcast is a wonderful opportunity to connect with our community in a new way. We'll be digging deeper into the stories, the people, and the incredible work that goes into bringing history to life. I can't wait to share our journey with listeners.”

Time Teams Creator and Series Producer Tim Taylor said:“Since we relaunched Time Team it has gone from strength to strength. Our fans love to be part of the conversation and this podcast is another opportunity to get right to the heart of Time Team, and we are delighted to be launching it to such an excited audience.”

This launch comes at a pivotal time for Time Team, as they continue to expand their reach and offerings. Recently, Time Team unveiled ambitious plans for 2024-2025, including a bold target to grow their Patreon membership from 10,000 to 15,000 supporters by the end of 2025. This growth will allow Time Team to undertake even more groundbreaking projects and provide fans with unparalleled access to their work.

As Time Team embarks on this new chapter, the podcast represents an exciting opportunity for fans to engage with the show in a fresh, accessible format. Join Dr Helen Geake and Martyn Williams on September 3rd for the first episode of the Time Team podcast, and get ready to explore the past like never before.

To access the Time Team Podcast, go to:

For more information and to subscribe, visit Time Team's Patreon and join the conversation: