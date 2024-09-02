KRCS Expands Humanitarian Efforts With New Projects In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) affirmed that its projects in Yemen reflected a bright image of Kuwaiti humanitarian efforts.

Director General of KRCS, Abdulrahman Al-Oun said this to KUNA following the conclusion of the field team's inspection visit to the association's projects in Yemen.

Al-Oun added that the association continues Kuwait's humanitarian legacy in Yemen by expanding its projects in developmental, medical, food, and educational sectors, and by responding urgently to the country's needs.

He pointed out that during their visit to Yemen, the association inspected developmental projects funded by KRCS in several Yemeni governorates and distributed relief aid, which contributed to improving the quality of life for a broad segment of citizens and meeting their basic needs.

These visits allow KRCS to closely examine the levels of healthcare, educational, social services, and water projects, assess them, and identify necessary needs in these areas.

Al-Oun mentioned that the KRCS delegation launched a project for distributing food items, clothing, and school supplies to students in the governorates of Taizz, Hadhramaut, Seiyun and Al-Mahrah.

He added that during the visit, the delegation met with local authorities and governors who expressed their deep gratitude to Kuwait for its efforts in aiding the Yemeni people, and they also informed the delegation of the most critical needs of healthcare facilities, schools, medical equipment, medicines, and water projects.

Al-Oun expressed profound gratitude to the donors from Kuwait, and noted that the KRCS would continue to inaugurate developmental, medical, educational, and water projects as part of Kuwait's ongoing support for the Yemen.

He also praised the cooperation and coordination with the Estijabah Foundation for Humanitarian Aid and Relief, which implements KRCS projects in Yemeni governorates. (end)

ss













