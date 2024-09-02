Bulbul Vocal School Gears Up For New Academic Year

Bulbul Vocal School, an institution that preserves and promotes
the rich vocal traditions established by the revered founder of
Azerbaijani professional vocal art, is gearing up for a new
academic year, Azernews reports.
Of the 367 people who submitted applications for training at a
school from Baku, Ganja, Zagatal, Mingychevira and Shaki, 35 were
admitted to the next stage. During the final listening, 11 students
for the new academic year were selected.
Bulbul Vocal School, which was founded by Honored Artist Ramil
Gasimov has been operating for a year now, where free vocal lessons
are held for the first time in Azerbaijan.
Vocal school students have taken part in a number of concert
programs and festivals. Note that the student of the Bulbul Vocal
school became university students - Arshad Heydarov and Nazin
Mansirli (Azerbaijan National Conservatory, National Vocal), Atilla
Mammadov (Baku Music Academy, Academic Vocal).
For his rare musical gift, as a child he was nicknamed "Bulbul"
(translated from Azerbaijani as nightingale), which became his
stage name.
Bulbul spent his childhood and youth in Shusha; the atmosphere
of this city, permeated with poetry and mugham, served as a
fruitful basis for his work.
The strength of his talent and uniqueness lay in his wide range
of voice, clear artistic diction, and high stage culture. Bulbul's
repertoire was incredibly rich and rich.
Performing classical works in several languages, Bulbul paid
great attention to the Azerbaijani language. He was also an
outstanding teacher, passing on his experience and the secrets of
art to talented youth. His creativity and activities had a great
influence on the vocal art of the entire East, becoming an
excellent example for our modern performers.
