Trade Turnover Between Serbia, Azerbaijan Set For Major Increase, Says Minister
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the
importance of ongoing meetings between Serbia and Azerbaijan during
a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko
Djuric, Azernews reports.
Bayramov emphasized that the discussions covered not only
bilateral relations but also collaboration in international
organizations. He underscored that mutual support, respect, and
non-interference in each other's internal affairs are key
principles in the Azerbaijan-Serbia partnership. The ministers also
explored opportunities for cooperation related to Azerbaijan
hosting COP29 in 2024, with plans for COP29 President Mukhtar
Babayev to visit Serbia.
Economic cooperation remains a major focus, with a significant
increase in trade turnover anticipated in early 2024. Azerbaijani
gas will start being delivered to the Serbian market this year,
with plans to expand supplies to 1 billion cubic meters.
Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric affirmed Serbia's active
participation in COP29 and praised the 20-year relationship between
the two countries. He noted that the discussions in Baku were
highly productive and expressed a commitment to further enhancing
cooperation. Djuric also emphasized the importance of advancing
climate initiatives and developing economic ties to strengthen
people-to-people connections.
