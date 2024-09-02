Trade Turnover Between Serbia, Azerbaijan Set For Major Increase, Says Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the importance of ongoing meetings between Serbia and Azerbaijan during a joint press with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, Azernews reports.

Bayramov emphasized that the discussions covered not only bilateral relations but also collaboration in international organizations. He underscored that mutual support, respect, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs are key principles in the Azerbaijan-Serbia partnership. The ministers also explored opportunities for cooperation related to Azerbaijan hosting COP29 in 2024, with plans for COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev to visit Serbia.

Economic cooperation remains a major focus, with a significant increase in trade turnover anticipated in early 2024. Azerbaijani gas will start being delivered to the Serbian market this year, with plans to expand supplies to 1 billion cubic meters.

Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric affirmed Serbia's active participation in COP29 and praised the 20-year relationship between the two countries. He noted that the discussions in Baku were highly productive and expressed a commitment to further enhancing cooperation. Djuric also emphasized the importance of advancing climate initiatives and developing economic ties to strengthen people-to-people connections.