Leclerc Ends Ferrari’S Five-Year Drought With Victory At The Italian Grand Prix

On September 1st, Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari a crucial win at the Italian Grand Prix. The race took place at the Monza Circuit, near Milan.



This victory was Leclerc's second of the season. It brought Ferrari back to the top step of the podium at their home race. The last time Ferrari won here was in 2019, also with Leclerc.



Ferrari's strategy played a key role in this victory. They chose a single pit stop for Leclerc, which was bold. This decision allowed Leclerc to compete closely with McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.



Piastri and Norris finished second and third, respectively. Leclerc managed his tire wear effectively throughout the race.



The Italian fans, known as the *tifosi*, cheered passionately. Their energy clearly influenced Leclerc's performance.







After the race, Leclerc shared his thoughts. "Winning here again feels incredibly special. The fans, the atmosphere, everything makes this rac unforgettable.



Our updates worked well today, but it's hard to know if that will continue. McLaren is very strong, and we'll see what happens in Baku."



This victory was Ferrari 's 20th at Monza. The circuit holds deep historical importance for the team. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen finished sixth after winning the last two races.



Despite this, he still leads the championship standings. Verstappen has 303 points with a 62-point lead over Norris.



The Formula 1 season continues in two weeks with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The race will be held at the Baku City Circuit on September 15th. It will be the 17th round of the championship.



All eyes will be on Ferrari to see if they can maintain this momentum. McLaren and Verstappen will also be looking to dominate again.

