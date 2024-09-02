Wall Street encounters unpredictability following volatile August

(MENAFN) August proved to be an exceptionally volatile month for Wall Street, marking one of the year's most turbulent trading periods. The S&P 500, which began August with its most significant decline since 2022, managed to recover all its losses within just three weeks and is now nearing its previous all-time high. This rapid rebound underscores the unpredictability of the market and highlights the resilience of major despite a rocky start.



Looking ahead, Wall Street faces a challenging few months as the U.S. presidential election approaches. September, historically noted as a weak month with an average decline of 1.2 percent, is expected to continue this trend, according to Stephen Suttmeyer, a technical strategist at Bank of America. This seasonal pattern, combined with other market pressures, sets a cautious tone for the weeks to come. Investors will also need to navigate the Federal Reserve’s upcoming two-day monetary policy meeting scheduled for September 17-18, where a decision on interest rate cuts is anticipated. The extent of these potential rate cuts remains a significant point of speculation.



In addition to these developments, investors will face heightened scrutiny of economic data and headlines in the coming weeks. Guy Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, notes that with the earnings season concluded, upcoming headlines will attract more attention. The economic calendar will be busy, with crucial U.S. jobs and inflation reports set to provide further insights into the Fed's future policy direction. As these economic indicators are released, they will offer valuable clues about the broader economic landscape and the Fed's response to ongoing financial pressures.



