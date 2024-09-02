Aqarat, Informa Tharawat Partner To Drive Investment Growth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: The Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) and Informa Tharawat, the organisers of CityScape have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to host the Qatar Real Estate Forum and Cityscape 2024.

The agreement was inked by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Chairman, Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli, and Vice President of Informa Tharawat, Chris Speller, in a press held yesterday at Raffles Doha.

The real estate event is scheduled to take place between October 13 and 15 in Doha Exhibition Center and will be held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

During the event, Al Obaidli noted importance of this collaboration by underlining Qatar's wise leadership in focusing on realty market and driving investment growth.

Aqarat Chairman stressed that the country's visionary approach has paved the way for tremendous improvement during the past years with strategic legislation and significant investments implemented in Qatar's infrastructure.

He mentioned that these initiatives bolstered the industry's contribution toward the country's economic growth and development.

Al Obaidli said:“This MoU represents our commitment to fostering a more dynamic and transparent real estate market, further cementing Qatar's status as a global investment destination. It is more than just a commercial agreement; it is an open invitation to investors worldwide to join us in shaping a future brimming with opportunities.”

On the other hand, the Vice President of Informa Tharawat emphasised that the MoU bridges investments to surging realty projects in Qatar, providing them with enormous opportunities to explore the market.

At the press meet, Speller said:“Part of our strategy as an organisation is to combine our events with the country's objectives to ensure that we don't just add value to our exhibitors, but we support the government's longer-term vision. Part of that is about regulation, driving confidence and reassurance to the institution of investors.”

“I think Qatar has one of the best stories to tell at the moment and we hope that by this partnership we can support the government. In expressing what those opportunities are and expanding the opportunity to drive FDI into the market,” he added.

The event is anticipated to draw numerous realty experts, investors, and stakeholders across the globe, offering knowledge-sharing and exchanging ideas to introduce new trends in the sector.

In a statement to the media, the officials highlighted that Qatar's real estate industry plays a pivotal role in the country's economic landscape, characterised by its sustainable growth and promised future.

The event is projected to augment the GDP growth, aligned with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

The industry has enabled Qatar to be at the forefront fostering investments to flow in relying on both returns and long-term value creation.