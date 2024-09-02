Azercell Offices Accept Digital Identity Cards
Pursuing its strategic goal of“Easing Connectivity, Empowering
Lives!”,“Azercell Telecom” LLC is introducing another innovation
in customer service. Starting from 02.09.2024, Azercell accepts
digital identity cards for all transactions at its offices. This
project is being carried out in collaboration with the Innovation
and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Azernews
reports.
Customers can now benefit from any services at Azercell
Exclusive offices by presenting their identity verification
information via the“mygov” application. This initiative aligns
with Azercell's dedication to enhancing customer satisfaction, by
offering efficient, secure, and convenient service. In the near
future, the new feature will also be available across all Azercell
dealer stores.
It should be noted that the updates are being implemented in
accordance with the Decree signed by
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, on
July 16, 2024.
