Azercell Offices Accept Digital Identity Cards

9/2/2024 5:22:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pursuing its strategic goal of“Easing Connectivity, Empowering Lives!”,“Azercell Telecom” LLC is introducing another innovation in customer service. Starting from 02.09.2024, Azercell accepts digital identity cards for all transactions at its offices. This project is being carried out in collaboration with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Azernews reports.

Customers can now benefit from any services at Azercell Exclusive offices by presenting their identity verification information via the“mygov” application. This initiative aligns with Azercell's dedication to enhancing customer satisfaction, by offering efficient, secure, and convenient service. In the near future, the new feature will also be available across all Azercell dealer stores.

It should be noted that the updates are being implemented in accordance with the Decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, on July 16, 2024.

AzerNews

