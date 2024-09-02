Crompton Transforms Bengaluru's Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) By Providing Lighting Solutions With Its High-Performance LED Street Lights

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a pioneer in innovative lighting solutions, has completed a landmark LED street lighting project on Bengaluru's Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) in partnership with SNC (Shankaranarayana Pvt. Ltd.) for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) - NH648. This transformative initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing road safety along key national highways.





The 280-kilometer STRR is a vital infrastructure project connecting 12 major towns. Designed to alleviate traffic congestion and boost economic growth in the Bengaluru region, the STRR is poised to revolutionize transportation. As the leading OEM lighting solution provider for NHAI projects, Crompton played a pivotal role in illuminating a critical corridor between Dobaspete - Doddaballapur on a stretch of 42 Kms with cutting-edge LED-powered street lights thereby ensuring the project's success.





To meet the stringent illumination standards set by NHAI, Crompton engineered an advanced lighting design that ensures optimal visibility for all road users. The deployment of over 2,000 high-efficiency streetlights ranging from 220W to 270W, coupled with more than 1,300 poles, has significantly improved road safety while reducing electricity consumption by up to 50% compared to traditional lighting solutions.





These cutting-edge luminaires are engineered to deliver superior performance and durability and are equipped with advanced features such as:



Robust Construction : Pressure die-cast aluminum housing for exceptional strength and longevity.

Enhanced Protection : Toughened glass and IP66 ingress protection to safeguard against environmental elements.

Optimal Light Distribution: Advanced secondary optics to ensure uniform illumination across the road surface.

Superior Performance : High lumen efficacy exceeding 125/135 lm/W for maximum light output.

Resilience : IK08 impact resistance to withstand external shocks. Advanced Electronics: Potted driver with 4KV + 10KV surge protection for reliable operation.





Leveraging advanced lighting technology, Crompton's LED streetlights contribute significantly to environmental conservation. Compared to traditional lighting technologies, these LED solutions offer up to 50% energy savings, resulting in substantial reductions in carbon emissions. Moreover, the enhanced visibility provided by the new lighting system is anticipated to improve road safety and contribute to a safer commuting experience for all road users.





Speaking about Crompton's latest initiative, Shaleen Nayak, Vice President & Business Head - Lighting at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said,“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of Bengaluru's infrastructure development through our transformative lighting project on the Satellite Town Ring Road. By illuminating this vital transportation corridor, we are not only enhancing safety and visibility but also contributing to a more sustainable and efficient highway network. Our advanced, high-performance lighting solutions demonstrate Crompton's commitment to delivering eco-friendly, world-class infrastructure.“





Beyond illuminating the STRR, this project solidifies Crompton's position as a frontrunner in delivering optimum lighting solutions for national highways & expressways. This project showcases Crompton's commitment to creating brighter & safer road infrastructure across India.





About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products, that cater to the modern consumer, which includes superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc., as well as other home appliances like irons and built-in kitchen appliances. The company has also invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers.





The company's consistent focus and drive have helped in developing energy-efficient products and these efforts also received numerous recognitions and awards. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in the year 2023. In 2019, the brand also won the award in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and has been listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in the“Brand Top 75” most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.