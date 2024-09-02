4 Dead, 2 Injured In Shooting In Hawaii

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) Four people, including the suspect, were dead, with another two getting in a shooting in Honolulu County in the US state of Hawaii, authorities said.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. on Saturday local time, officers responded to a residence in the Waianae Valley area, according to the Honolulu Police Department on Sunday.

Multiple 911 calls coming from the Waianae residence reported that their neighbour was operating a front loader and using it to multiple cars into the home, reports Xinhua news agency.

Multiple individuals were in the carport and fled or tried to flee when the suspect opened fire, striking the victims, said the department in a press release, adding that at some point, a 42-year-old male resident of the home fatally shot the suspect with a handgun.

The resident who shot the suspect has been arrested for murder in the second degree, according to the press release.

"Three individuals, including the suspect, were pronounced dead at the scene. Additional people were taken to the hospital," said the department earlier in a Facebook post.

Hours later, the department confirmed in an update that one of the wounded died at a hospital, and the other two remain hospitalised.

Honolulu police held a press conference on Sunday to discuss the incident, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local media outlet HawaiiNewsNow.

"There have been several incidents in the previous months and weeks, but this incident is not related to those. This incident happened as a result of neighbours," Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, adding that the shooting "is not a random act, but a targeted one."

Waianae Valley area is located on the west coast of the island of Oahu, which is home to the state capital, Honolulu.

The shooting is the latest in a spate of violent crimes in West Oahu.

Local residents said they are "frustrated and fed up about the recent string of violence that's causing chaos in the community" after multiple shootings and homicides -- many involving teens, reported local KITV television station weeks ago, adding that "the recent tragedies are forcing state leaders to get involved, increasing law enforcement here."