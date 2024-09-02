Companies listed on China's A-share market show strong performance in H1

(MENAFN) In the first half of the year, companies listed on China's A-share demonstrated robust performance, according to data from the China Association for Public Companies. The combined operating revenue for these companies reached approximately 34.89 trillion yuan, equivalent to about 4.9 trillion U.S. dollars. During this period, their net profits totaled 3.13 trillion yuan, reflecting steady health across the board.



Out of the 5,340 firms that disclosed their financial results, 3,032 reported an increase in revenue. Furthermore, 4,141 of these companies achieved profitability in the first half of the year. This widespread financial success highlights a positive trend in the market, indicating that a significant majority of listed companies have managed to thrive despite challenging economic conditions.



In addition to strong financial results, the firms have also shown a commitment to innovation by boosting their investment in research and development (R&D). Total R&D expenditure increased by 1.3 percent year on year, reaching 750 billion yuan. This growth in R&D investment underscores the companies' focus on advancing new technologies and products, which is critical for sustaining long-term competitiveness.



Overall, the data reflects a period of solid operational stability and continued growth for China's A-share market companies. Their ability to generate substantial revenue and profit, coupled with increased investment in R&D, suggests a resilient and forward-looking market poised for future development.

