Azerbaijan's Ruling Party Wins Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Initial results of Azerbaijan's parliamentary indicate that the ruling party,“Yeni Azerbaijan” led by Ilham Aliyev, has secured 68 seats in the country's National Assembly with its candidates running as independents.

Mazahir Panahov, the head of the Central Election Commission, held a press to announce the candidates who received the highest votes.

According to Anatolia News Agency, the ruling party Yeni Azerbaijan (YAP) emerged victorious in Sunday's parliamentary elections, securing the majority of seats based on preliminary results.

In a country with nearly 6.5 million registered voters, voter turnout has been reported at 37.27%.

Notably, Azerbaijanis have gone to the polls for the seventh time to elect members of the National Council. In these elections, 990 candidates competed for 125 seats.

The outcome of the elections underscores the continued dominance of the Yeni Azerbaijan party, reflecting voter confidence in its leadership and policies.

These results also highlight the electoral process's significance in Azerbaijan's democratic landscape, where voter turnout remains a crucial indicator of civic engagement and political participation.

The election outcomes affirm the Yeni Azerbaijan party's position as a leading political force in Azerbaijan's parliamentary system, shaping the country's legislative agenda for the coming years.

Moreover, the high turnout underscores Azerbaijani citizens' active participation in democratic processes, underscoring their commitment to shaping the future of their nation through electoral means.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram