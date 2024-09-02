Over 550 Students Engage In QF's Summer Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Foundation has wrapped up its summer camp,“Mukhayamna 2024,” which brought together 568 students from both QF and other schools across the country to take part in a range of fun and engaging activities held across Education City.

The seven-week programme was organized by the Student Affairs and Community Engagement (SACE) at Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE). It featured a diverse range of activities aimed at developing skills in quantum computing, performing arts, sports, and leadership, while also fostering Islamic values and Qatari identity.

“For the first time, we expanded our camp to run the entire summer, instead of the usual two weeks, and it featured seven diverse programs,” said Rodha S. Al Saadi, Head of Community Engagement at Qatar Foundation.“This extension allowed students to fully utilize their summer by acquiring new skills and making the most of their time.

“The camp offered a variety of programs to ensure diversity and cater to different interests. Our goal was to help students discover new skills and talents, and we hope they will continue to develop these abilities throughout the year with the programs provided by Qatar Foundation.”

The camp utilized several venues in Education City, including Awsaj Academy, the Recreation Center, Awsaj Academy Recreation Center, and Academyati, and activities like swimming, shooting, football, and chess were conducted in collaboration with local sports federations.

Al Saadi emphasized the interactive nature of the camp, saying:“We prioritized interactive, kinetic, and sports-related activities, steering clear of electronic devices to keep the students actively engaged.”

This year, the camp also saw the participation of 20 children from Gaza, who were evacuated to Qatar.“This space provided them with a valuable opportunity to interact with other students and integrate into our community. Additionally, we welcomed several students with special abilities, enriching the camp experience for everyone involved.”

Another key objective of the camp was to promote Qatari identity, Islamic values, and the Arabic language.

“We integrated these aspects into various activities throughout the camp,” she explained.“For example, students took part in a play called 'Me and the Author,' which was specifically designed to reflect and celebrate these core values.”

Jassim Mohammed Al Mulla, an 11-year-old student from Qatar Academy Al Wakra (QAW), part of QF's PUE, said:“The camp was really fun and engaging. It was a great way to make good use of my vacation while learning new things. I especially enjoyed the outdoor trips and had a fantastic time with my friends.

“I would definitely recommend the camp to my friends because it provides a wonderful mix of a positive atmosphere and valuable educational experiences,” Al Mulla continued.“I learned to be more open-minded, collaborate effectively with others, and show kindness. These skills made my camp experience very worthwhile.”

Another QAW student, 11-year-old Abdulaziz Faisal Al Emadi, said:“I had a great time during my summer vacation – I spent it doing really useful things, like meeting new friends and playing football.

“The best part was learning about leadership and public speaking. It was super fun and helpful. I would totally do it again.” Fahad Saif Al Nuaimi, a 12-year-old student at Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), part of also part of QF's PUE, said:“It was so much fun meeting new friends, I had a great time at the camp. The highlights included the Islamic classes and working together with my friends on different activities. It was a lot of fun to do things as a team.

“I would definitely tell others to join a camp like this because you get to meet new people, learn new things, and it's really beneficial. One of the skills I picked up during the camp was getting better at football, which was awesome.”