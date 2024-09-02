Landmark Moment As NHS Kicks Off First Ever RSV Jab Rollout

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The NHS has started vaccinating people against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), for the first time in its history.

RSV, a leading cause of infant mortality around the world, is a common cause of coughs and colds but can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis, which are highly dangerous to older people and young children.

As part of winter preparations, the NHS will be vaccinating pregnant women and older adults, including those turning 75 on or after 1 September.

There will also be a one-off 'catch-up' offer for everyone aged 75 to 79 years old to ensure the older age group are protected as the winter months approach.

Staff from vaccination and maternity teams across the country have worked to bring together services so that it is as easy as possible for pregnant women to get the life-saving jab at any point from 28 weeks into their pregnancy, alongside their maternity care.

Women should speak to their maternity service about receiving their vaccine from 28 weeks to at any point up to birth. Alternatively, pregnant women can get vaccinated by request at their local GP practice, while older adults will be invited by their local GP practice.

Research from the thousands of women across the world who have been vaccinated against RSV shows that it reduces the risk of severe lung infection by around 70% in the first six months of life, with NHS teams across England gearing up to roll out the jabs all year round as of this week.

Having the vaccine during pregnancy is the best way to protect a baby from getting seriously ill with RSV, as the vaccine boosts the mother's immune system to produce more antibodies against the virus to help protect the baby from the day they are born.

The NHS is also kicking off vaccination programmes for other viruses which cause the most harm during winter, including flu and COVID-19, as the NHS sets out plans for protection of people who are at greatest risk ahead of winter.

Flu vaccinations will be offered to pregnant women and most children from this month, and will also be offered to others eligible alongside the COVID-19 vaccine from 3 October.

The RSV virus is a main cause of winter pressures in children's hospitals every year, leading to increased pressure on paediatric intensive care units.

RSV cases in children have been increasing in the past couple of years, with an average of 146 young children in hospital each day at the peak in winter last year (w/e 3 December 2023), up 11% on the peak observed during the previous winter (132) from the same time in late November.

A recent study in the Lancet showed that the new programme could prevent 5,000 hospitalisations and 15,000 A&E attendances for infants – a critical, life-saving step forward to help front line staff prepare for increased winter pressures.

The same modelling suggests that the first season of the older adult's catch-up programme could prevent around 2,500 hospital admissions, 15,000 GP visits and 60,000 RSV illnesses in adults in the older age group.

Steve Russell, NHS National Director for Vaccinations and Screening, said :“After months of preparation from our hardworking staff, for the first time ever we are now offering the RSV vaccine to pregnant women and older adults at greatest risk – helping to protect the lives of those vulnerable and ease pressures across the NHS as winter approaches.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way you can protect yourself and those around you – and while RSV infections can occur all year round, cases usually peak in winter, so it's important that those eligible take up the offer as soon as possible this autumn when offered by the NHS.”

Kate Brintworth, Chief Midwifery Officer for NHS England, said: “Vaccination is a vital means of protecting babies, women and families, as well as helping to manage increased pressures on NHS capacity during the winter period.

“I would like to thank all those who have been working to make this groundbreaking vaccine rollout a reality, and with almost 30 years as a midwife myself, I appreciate all the efforts across the NHS in bringing together vaccination and maternity services so that it is easy for women to get a RSV jab as soon as they're eligible.”

Andrew Gwynne, Minister for Public Health and Prevention, said: “Sadly my grandson caught RSV just days after he was born. It led to weeks in intensive care and left him with long-lasting health issues.

“RSV is preventable, and it is crucial that we take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This new vaccine programme will reduce thousands of hospitalisations and save precious lives.

“I strongly urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and secure the future health of your children and loved ones.”

Professor Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “UKHSA has provided critical scientific information to evidence the benefits of a national RSV programme and so the rollout of the vaccine is a truly positive moment for the public's health.

“Having a new RSV vaccine offers huge opportunities to prevent severe illness in those most vulnerable, helping to protect lives as well as ease NHS winter pressures.

“As we head into winter it's vital all those eligible for vaccinations such as RSV, flu and/or COVID-19 take them up as it is the best way to protect yourself and those around you.”

Dr Adrian Boyle, President of The Royal College of Emergency Medicine said: “We greatly welcome the introduction of a national RSV vaccination programme to reduce the risk to children.

“In most people RSV causes no more than a common cold, but it can be very dangerous for small children and people who are vulnerable.

“We are really pleased that this vaccine is now available in England – looking after an ill baby is a stressful and draining experience for parents and this should help avoid this.”

As advised by the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the RSV vaccine has been approved by medicines regulators in the UK, Europe and the USA. Many thousands of women have had the vaccine in other countries, including more than 100,000 women in the USA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.