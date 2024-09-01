Azerbaijan's Ruling Party Wins Parliamentary Elections, SRC Says
The Social Research Center (SRC) has released the results of the
exit poll conducted during Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary
elections on September 1, Azernews reports.
According to SRC Director Natalya Isayeva, the exit poll
surveyed 146,520 voters across 150 polling stations in 75
constituencies.
Preliminary results suggest that the ruling New Azerbaijan Party
(YAP) secured a decisive victory, winning the majority of seats in
parliament. The SRC exit poll indicates that YAP received the most
votes in 45 out of the 75 constituencies surveyed, accounting for
60% of the total constituencies included in the poll.
