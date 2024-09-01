عربي


Azerbaijan's Ruling Party Wins Parliamentary Elections, SRC Says

9/1/2024 7:17:44 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Social Research Center (SRC) has released the results of the exit poll conducted during Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections on September 1, Azernews reports.

According to SRC Director Natalya Isayeva, the exit poll surveyed 146,520 voters across 150 polling stations in 75 constituencies.

Preliminary results suggest that the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) secured a decisive victory, winning the majority of seats in parliament. The SRC exit poll indicates that YAP received the most votes in 45 out of the 75 constituencies surveyed, accounting for 60% of the total constituencies included in the poll.

AzerNews

