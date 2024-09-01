New Combat Footage Shows Swift Capture Of Enemy Positions In Garabagh Anti-Terror Measures
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The new footage, shot during the local anti-terrorist measures
conducted by the Azerbaijani armed forces in Garabagh on September
19-20 last year, has been disseminated, Azernews
reports, citing AzTV.
The footage is the real deal, showcasing battles in all their
glory. The video shows Azerbaijani military personnel taking
control of enemy positions in a short period and defeating
separatist armed units.
We present the footage to the readers' attention:
