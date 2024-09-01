Jordan Condemns Ongoing Systematic Aggression Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 1 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has issued a strong condemnation of the continued systematic on Palestinians and their cities within the occupied Palestinian territories.The Ministry also denounced the deliberate and destructive actions against Palestinian infrastructure in the northern West Bank, asserting that Israel's grave violations of international humanitarian law must not go unanswered and calling for a decisive international response.Ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufyan Qudah, highlighted that Israel is intensifying its violations and assaults on Palestinians, particularly amid its ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip.These actions, according to Qudah, are further fueled by a relentless campaign of incitement led by extremist ministers in the Israeli government. This campaign, he noted, is aimed at perpetuating the occupation through the expansion and legalization of settlements, a strategy that threatens to exacerbate the conflict and escalate tensions in the region.Qudah emphasized that the continued Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is the root cause of instability in the region, stressing that the end of this occupation is essential for achieving lasting security and peace.He further condemned Israel's unilateral actions, racist rhetoric, and false claims by Israeli ministers, which seek to impose new realities on the ground, entrench the occupation, and incite violence against Palestinians.These actions, Qudah stated, are unacceptable and should trigger international sanctions against those responsible.The Ministry also condemned the forced eviction and displacement of Palestinians, labeling such actions as flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law.Qudah reiterated that, as the occupying power, Israel is legally obligated to protect the rights of Palestinians in their homes.Qudah called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to provide necessary protection for the Palestinian people, halt Israeli violations, hold perpetrators accountable, and ensure they do not escape justice.He urged serious efforts to fulfill the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign state on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.