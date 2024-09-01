Kenyan police report no deaths following gas explosion in Nairobi

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Kenyan police announced that a major fire in Nairobi's Ngara area, caused by a gas explosion, has been successfully contained. The incident, which occurred at around 7:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), involved a powerful explosion along a busy street in the heart of Nairobi's downtown. The blast resulted in significant property damage, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far.



According to Nairobi County Police Commander Adamson Bungei, the explosion was triggered by gas cylinders stored at a nearby station that ignited and exploded. Bungei speculated that the fire may have originated from either food kiosks or garages in the vicinity of the explosion site. The powerful explosion created a frightening scene and caused extensive destruction in the densely populated Ngara neighborhood.



Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the fire. Bungei indicated that experts are examining potential sources of the initial blaze, with a focus on the nearby food kiosks and garages. This incident follows a tragic similar event in February, when a gas explosion at an illegal filling plant in Nairobi’s Embakasi area resulted in at least 10 deaths and over 300 injuries. That explosion also caused widespread damage to residential buildings, businesses, and vehicles, with many victims still in recovery.



The response to this latest incident highlights ongoing concerns about gas safety and the need for stringent regulations to prevent such disasters. Authorities are committed to thoroughly investigating the cause of the explosion and taking necessary measures to ensure public safety and prevent future occurrences.

