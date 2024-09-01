Global air freight demand increases 13.6 percent in July

(MENAFN) In July, global air freight demand saw a significant increase of 13.6 percent compared to the same month in 2023, marking the eighth consecutive month of double-digit annual growth. According to a report by the International Air Association (IATA), this growth trajectory follows a period of elevated demand that mirrored the record peaks observed in 2021. Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, highlighted that air freight demand has reached unprecedented levels year-to-date through July, with robust growth noted across all regions.



The rise in demand is attributed to various factors, including the expansion of global trade, the ongoing boom in e-commerce, and disruptions in maritime shipping. As the peak season approaches, the air cargo sector is anticipated to remain strong, with airlines demonstrating their adaptability to political and economic challenges. This flexibility allows them to meet emerging demand trends effectively, which bodes well for continued growth in the sector.



Regional performance varied, with Middle Eastern airlines reporting a 14.7 percent year-on-year increase in air freight demand for July, and airlines in the Asia-Pacific region experiencing the highest growth rate of 17.6 percent. North American airlines saw an 8.7 percent increase, although this was somewhat tempered by disruptions caused by Hurricane Beryl. European airlines recorded a 13.7 percent rise, Latin American airlines enjoyed an 11.1 percent growth, and African airlines had the smallest increase at 6.2 percent, the lowest growth rate recorded for 2024.



MENAFN01092024000045015682ID1108624101