Canada Ends Temporary Public Policy Allowing Visitors to Apply for Work Permits from Within the Country

Ottawa, September 2024—The Government of Canada, through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has officially ended the temporary public policy that allowed visitors to apply for work permits from within the country. This policy, which was initially introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been terminated effective immediately, marking a significant shift in Canada's approach to managing work permits for foreign nationals.



Background of the Temporary Public Policy



Implemented during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, this temporary measure was designed to provide flexibility to visitors who found themselves unable to return home due to travel restrictions and other pandemic-related disruptions. It allowed eligible visitors to apply for work permits without leaving Canada, a departure from the usual requirement that work permits be applied for before entering the country.



As of today, IRCC has announced the conclusion of this temporary policy, signaling a return to more conventional immigration procedures.



Insights from the Immigration Community



To gain insights into the implications of this policy change, we reached out to Luai Walid El Haj, Senior Immigration Consultant at Get in Canada, a leading firm with offices in Montreal and Brampton, specializing in immigration services for clients from Arab countries.



"The termination of this policy was expected as the pandemic subsided," said Luai Walid El Haj. "Canada has been progressively winding down temporary measures that were introduced during the pandemic. The return to pre-pandemic norms is part of a broader effort to stabilize and streamline Canada’s immigration processes."



El Haj further elaborated on the potential reasons behind this decision: "The policy served its purpose during a time of global uncertainty, providing much-needed flexibility for visitors who were caught in an unprecedented situation. However, as travel and economic conditions have improved, the government likely saw the need to revert to the original framework to ensure a more structured and predictable immigration system."



Implications for Future Applicants



With the conclusion of this policy, visitors currently in Canada who wish to apply for a work permit will now need to follow the standard procedure, which typically requires them to apply from outside the country. This change is expected to affect a considerable number of foreign nationals who were relying on this policy as a pathway to employment in Canada.



For those impacted by this policy change, immigration experts recommend exploring alternative pathways and ensuring full understanding of available options.



"We understand that this change may be challenging for some visitors," El Haj commented. "Those affected should explore alternative visa options or seek detailed advice on how to comply with Canada's immigration regulations."







