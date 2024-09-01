Voters in Germany’s eastern states of Thuringia, Saxony to head to polls

(MENAFN) On Sunday, voters in Germany’s eastern states of Thuringia and Saxony will head to the polls, with significant implications for the government. In Thuringia, approximately 1.66 million voters and in Saxony, around 3.3 million voters are expected to participate in the election. The results in these states could influence the overall stability of the federal government.



Pre-election reveal that the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is leading in Thuringia and holds a strong position in Saxony. In Saxony, the AfD appears to be reaching about 30 percent of the vote, trailing slightly behind the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which leads with 33 percent, according to a poll. The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice (BSW), which broke away from the Left Party, is in third place with 15 percent. Meanwhile, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Greens, both part of the federal government, are projected to receive around 6 percent each. The Free Democratic Party (FDP), another federal coalition partner, is expected to receive a minimal share of votes and is not prominently featured in the polls.



In Thuringia, the AfD is significantly ahead with 29 percent of the vote, compared to the CDU, which is in second place with 23 percent. The BSW is also in third place in this state with 18 percent, while the Left Party trails in fourth with 13 percent. The SPD is anticipated to secure around 6 percent and could enter the state parliament. Both the Greens and FDP are projected to fall below the 5 percent threshold and remain outside the parliament.



The apparent lack of support for the federal coalition parties, often referred to as the traffic light coalition due to their party colors, indicates growing public dissatisfaction with the current government. The outcomes in these two states could signal shifts in political sentiment and impact the future of the federal administration.

