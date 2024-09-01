Fenerbahçe signs Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Italy's Fiorentina

(MENAFN) Fenerbahçe has secured Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a loan deal from Italy's Fiorentina, the Istanbul club announced on Saturday. The agreement includes an option for Fenerbahçe to purchase the 28-year-old defensive midfielder outright. In its statement, Fenerbahçe welcomed Amrabat, who arrives with a wealth of experience from various top European leagues.



Amrabat, who has previously played for clubs such as Feyenoord Rotterdam, Utrecht, Club Brugge, Hellas Verona, and Fiorentina, also had a stint with Manchester United last season. During his time at Manchester United, he made 30 appearances across all competitions and contributed to their FA Cup victory in May. His career has been marked by significant contributions in both domestic and international tournaments.



With 57 international caps for Morocco, Amrabat has represented his country in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, showcasing his skills on a global stage. He is the younger brother of Nordin Amrabat, who played for Fenerbahçe's city rivals, Galatasaray, as a winger between 2012 and 2014.



The transfer window for most major European leagues, including England, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany, closed on August 30. However, Turkish clubs have until September 13 to finalize their transfers, allowing Fenerbahçe to complete this signing.

